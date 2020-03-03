Global  

Beto O'Rourke, joining Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar, endorses Joe Biden on eve of Super Tuesday

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
The day before Super Tuesday, Beto O'Rourke threw his support behind former Vice President Joe Biden as the 'clear contrast to Donald Trump.'
 Former candidates Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar endorsed Joe Biden on Monday night for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination ahead of Super Tuesday. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports

