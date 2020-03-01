Global  

Netanyahu leads in Israeli election, but still lacks majority

Reuters Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu led on Tuesday in Israel's third national election in less than a year but was short of a governing majority, nearly complete results showed.
News video: Netanyahu ahead in Israeli election, but still lacking governing majority

Netanyahu ahead in Israeli election, but still lacking governing majority 01:44

 Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu led in a cliffhanger election in Israel, after television exit polls showed him two seats short of a governing majority in parliament. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

How do you vote while protecting against coronavirus? [Video]How do you vote while protecting against coronavirus?

Israelis played down the possible effect of coronavirus on their plans to vote in the country's national election, as the nation goes to the polls for the third time in less than a year. Olivia Chan..

EXPLAINER: Why so many elections in Israel? [Video]EXPLAINER: Why so many elections in Israel?

Israelis head to the polls on Monday for their third election in a year - hoping to break the country's political deadlock. David Doyle reports.

Netanyahu ahead in Israeli election, but still seeking governing majority

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu led on Tuesday in a cliffhanger election in Israel, but was still short of a governing majority in a third national ballot in...
Reuters

Netanyahu ahead in Israeli election, but still lacking governing majority

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu led on Tuesday in a cliffhanger election in Israel, but was still short of a governing majority in a third national ballot in...
Reuters

