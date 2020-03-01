Netanyahu leads in Israeli election, but still lacks majority
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 (
1 hour ago)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu led on Tuesday in Israel's third national election in less than a year but was short of a governing majority, nearly complete results showed.
Recent related videos from verified sources
How do you vote while protecting against coronavirus?
Israelis played down the possible effect of coronavirus on their plans to vote in the country's national election, as the nation goes to the polls for the third time in less than a year. Olivia Chan..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:54 Published 1 day ago
EXPLAINER: Why so many elections in Israel?
Israelis head to the polls on Monday for their third election in a year - hoping to break the country's political deadlock. David Doyle reports.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:39 Published 2 days ago
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this