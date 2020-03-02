Coronavirus live updates: US cases surpass 100 with 6 deaths; China sees 'coming victory'

🇺🇸🇮🇱SalossoJin🇬🇧 RT @sfchronicle: Latest #coronavirus numbers: - 45 known cases in California - 26 cases in the Bay Area - 105 total cases in the U.S. - Ni… 21 seconds ago

michael grey #Coronavirus: #Iran to mobilise 300,000 soldiers and volunteers as 23 MPs infected - latest news https://t.co/JWNkDq3hL8 1 minute ago

Tom W World Health Organization warned the world was in "uncharted territory" as coronavirus cases continued to spread.… https://t.co/fD09p0ZtmY 2 minutes ago

Desiree Mendez RT @NBCNews: MAP: More than 120 confirmed coronavirus cases now in the US. https://t.co/155zo76OtS https://t.co/vDcapCSX05 3 minutes ago

Hope RT @NBCNews: Coronavirus latest: https://t.co/alooMKgVXb • Global cases at nearly 90,000 ; at least 3,100 deaths • US death toll at 6 • Fi… 6 minutes ago

immigrants make america great 🇮🇷🇺🇸 RT @allinwithchris: UPDATE: 9 deaths related to coronavirus cases have now been reported in Washington state, Washington officials say. htt… 7 minutes ago

Sara 🤢 RT @ksatnews: 7) Track live coronavirus updates with real-time map of confirmed cases, deaths around the world: https://t.co/EYMEzH3YY9 htt… 9 minutes ago