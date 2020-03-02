Global  

Coronavirus live updates: US cases surpass 100 with 6 deaths; China sees 'coming victory'

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
The coronavirus death toll tripled, to six, in the United States but Surgeon General Jerome Adams says not to panic.
Coronavirus Updates: Epidemic Slows in China but Spreads Globally

China reported its lowest number of new coronavirus cases in more than a month on Tuesday, while infections around the world continue to increase.
NYTimes.com

US coronavirus death toll rises as Chinese cases fall

US coronavirus death toll rises as Chinese cases fallWashington (AFP) March 3, 2020 The death toll from the new coronavirus in the United States climbed to six on Monday as the contagion took root in the...
