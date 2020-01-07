Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Bond fans ask for No Time to Die delay due to coronavirus

Bond fans ask for No Time to Die delay due to coronavirus

BBC News Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Fan site founders say a delay is best for both fans and No Time To Die's box office potential.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: James Bond fans urge film bsses to stall movie release amid coronavirus crisis

James Bond fans urge film bsses to stall movie release amid coronavirus crisis 00:40

 A group of James Bond fans has urged 007 producers to stall the release of No Time To Die until the spread of coronavirus is contained.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Fans believe these are the greatest college football duos of all time [Video]Fans believe these are the greatest college football duos of all time

 Some things are even better when paired together! Joe Namath and Bear Bryant (1960s) were voted as the top college football duo of all time, according to a new poll.  A new survey of..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

James Bond Fans Urge Movie Studio To Push Back Release Date of Daniel Craig's 'No Time To Die'

Daniel Craig heads back to his car after a lunch meeting with some friends in New York City on Monday afternoon (March 2). The 52-year-old No Time To Die actor...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

stevebeasant

Steve Beasant Bond fans ask for No Time to Die delay due to #coronavirus https://t.co/JW90eyVRTY 34 seconds ago

mikeliveira

miguel oliveira Bond fans ask for No Time to Die delay due to coronavirus: Fan site founders say a delay is… https://t.co/nafxwLTz7B 5 minutes ago

kitatamachiku

たま RT @DailyMailCeleb: Bond fans beg studios in open letter to delay No Time To Die release over coronavirus fears https://t.co/9Zva1ZTc3V 7 minutes ago

2019Coronavirus

COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2, coronavirus) Bond fans ask for No Time to Die delay due to coronavirus https://t.co/89iht3eMvI 7 minutes ago

Peaches_Taxis

Peaches Southend Airport Taxi Transfers Essex. Bond fans ask for No Time to Die delay due to coronavirus https://t.co/BGOmmzl6Aj #London #News 12 minutes ago

exepicturehouse

Exeter Picturehouse #NoTimeToDie is on sale now Bond fans! Opens Thu 2 Apr - https://t.co/Mvy4JJ7WBx https://t.co/CN1X2LuPCd 13 minutes ago

DailyMailCeleb

Daily Mail Celebrity Bond fans beg studios in open letter to delay No Time To Die release over coronavirus fears https://t.co/9Zva1ZTc3V 15 minutes ago

Trialanderror_v

くろ٩(╹⌓╹ )۶' Bond fans ask for No Time to Die delay due to coronavirus https://t.co/C95Li3012D 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.