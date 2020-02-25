Global  

Feds strive to speed up coronavirus testing after CDC's slow start: 'The opportunity was missed'

Tuesday, 3 March 2020
Flawed testing kits and narrow restrictions slowed coronavirus testing. But state and local labs could reveal a more accurate picture of cases.
News video: Testing for coronavirus in Flordia

Testing for coronavirus in Flordia 01:52

 Testing for coronavirus in Flordia

Coronavirus Drive-Through Tests Begin In The UK [Video]Coronavirus Drive-Through Tests Begin In The UK

The UK’s first drive-through swab testing centre for Coronavirus began has started in London. The NHS trial service allows drivers to pull up outside and get tested for COVID-19. For people who..

San Francisco Health Officials Launch Local Coronavirus Testing Program [Video]San Francisco Health Officials Launch Local Coronavirus Testing Program

Andria Borba reports on health officials in San Francisco focusing on coronavirus testing locally (3-2-2020)

Recent related news from verified sources

The state of California has tested ZERO people for coronavirus... all testing done by the CDC, which has so far tested fewer than 200 Californians IN TOTAL

(Natural News) On the “Immunization Branch” page of the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) website, the admission is made that a total of zero...
NaturalNews.com

'Not gone as smoothly as we would have liked': CDC fixes coronavirus testing kit glitch

A CDC addresses a glitch in coronavirus testing kits and will significantly expand testing as heath agencies prepare for more U.S. cases.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •NaturalNews.com

