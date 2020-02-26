Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > 'Bolenge love triangle hai': Disha Patani's reaction on getting clicked with Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor

'Bolenge love triangle hai': Disha Patani's reaction on getting clicked with Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor

DNA Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
We got our hands on a video of Shraddha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani getting clicked at Mumbai airport post promoting 'Baaghi 3'.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Baaghi 3 Box Office Prediction | #TutejaTalks

Baaghi 3 Box Office Prediction | #TutejaTalks 03:25

 Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3 is on its way to the theatres this weekend and excitement around the film is an all time high. The film features Tiger pulling off some high octane action sequences which make for the highlight of the movie and after the success if the previous two...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Tiger Shroff reveals why it was challenging to work with Riteish Deshmukh | Baaghi 3 [Video]Tiger Shroff reveals why it was challenging to work with Riteish Deshmukh | Baaghi 3

Baaghi 3 star cast spotted on a promotion spree in Mumbai. Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh twinned in black shirts while Shraddha Kapoor paired blue denims with a printed top. Directed by Ahmed Khan,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:06Published

Watch: Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Tiger Shroff promote Baaghi 3 [Video]Watch: Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Tiger Shroff promote Baaghi 3

Starcast of Baaghi 3 was seen promoting their upcoming movie in Mumbai on Thursday. Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Tiger Shroff were seen promoting the movie at Sun and Sand. Baaghi..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Fans go gaga over Disha's 'Baaghi 3' look

Looks like the makers of Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming film 'Baaghi 3' are all set to drop a bomb soon as the talented actor shared the first...
IndiaTimes

Baaghi 3: Watch Disha's Do You Love Me teaser

Today, the makers unveiled the first look of Disha Patani from her song ‘Do You Love Me’ from Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer ‘Baaghi 3’. In the...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dna

DNA 'Bolenge love triangle hai': Disha Patani's reaction on getting clicked with Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor… https://t.co/0AlYgPjUlo 19 minutes ago

Tiger_Algerian

Tiger🌟زوجيلجميل🌟Shroff RT @satyam20157: "Yeh log bolenge love triangle"😁🔊 says Disha as she sees the cameras at the airport 🤣🤣 @DishPatani @iTIGERSHROFF @Shraddh… 43 minutes ago

Shuchi4India

Shuchi Saxena (शुचि सक्सेना) RT @pinkvilla: WATCH: #DishaPatani says 'Yeh log bolenge love triangle hai' as she exits airport with #ShraddhaKapoor & #TigerShroff https:… 2 hours ago

pinkvilla

Pinkvilla WATCH: #DishaPatani says 'Yeh log bolenge love triangle hai' as she exits airport with #ShraddhaKapoor &… https://t.co/2k3HlRxelp 3 hours ago

satyam20157

Disha Patani Fan Club ❤️ "Yeh log bolenge love triangle"😁🔊 says Disha as she sees the cameras at the airport 🤣🤣 @DishPatani @iTIGERSHROFF… https://t.co/mc8wxAC9AN 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.