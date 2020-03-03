Global  

Behind-the-scenes at Chris Matthews' final 'Hardball' taping: Tears, family and raw emotions

Tuesday, 3 March 2020
An emotional scene took place behind the cameras as Chris Matthews' family and crew watched him say goodbye during his final "Hardball" taping.
News video: Chris Matthews leaves 'Hardball' after 20 years

Chris Matthews leaves 'Hardball' after 20 years 01:09

 Longtime MSNBC anchor Chris Matthews announced on Monday (March 2) that he would be leaving his show &apos;Hardball&apos; after over two decades as host. Gloria Tso reports.

Chris Matthews resigns: Veteran Hardball anchor steps down after on-air gaffes

Veteran news anchor Chris Matthews has announced he is stepping down from the MSNBC show Hardball amid criticism over a series of gaffes.
Independent

MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki Chokes Up in Emotional Tribute To Chris Matthews at End of Final Hardball

MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki took over the reins for Chris Matthews after a sudden retirement announcement Monday night, offered an emotional tribute to Matthews –...
Mediaite


