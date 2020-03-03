Laffy More details: Chris Matthews, 'Hardball' host, out: Behind the scenes at MSNBC show https://t.co/kJEPaUHDrQ 27 seconds ago Pinekatz Behind-the-scenes at Chris Matthews' final 'Hardball' taping: Tears, family and raw emotions https://t.co/F7k7JBGn2e via @usatoday 3 minutes ago melvin cohen Behind-the-scenes at Chris Matthews' final 'Hardball' taping: Tears, family and raw emotions… https://t.co/QJG63wEXb6 24 minutes ago janet willcomb RT @USATODAY: Before the taping began, Matthews rushed in ducked into the studio without talking to any of the people waiting to appear on… 25 minutes ago Michael Ajayi Very applaud to see Chris go. We are loosing talents , quick to judge. What happened to The Lords prayer? Forgivene… https://t.co/XjZ9vUYmn6 36 minutes ago Update Gaming TIps Behind-the-scenes at Chris Matthews’ final ‘Hardball’ taping: Tears, family and raw emotions https://t.co/WiUwBTNovn https://t.co/eFHZYxnba0 39 minutes ago multijo 🔄 RT @KD9ZZ: @farhip @DPotterNews If Chris Matthews had any class he would have announced his retirement at the end of the show. The panic he… 40 minutes ago Dan Nowicki "Behind-the-scenes at Chris Matthews' final 'Hardball' taping: Tears, family and raw emotions." (via @USATODAY) https://t.co/ns0MvlUZPO 41 minutes ago