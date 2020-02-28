Global  

Turkey, Russia face off in Syria as fighting escalates, plane shot down

Reuters Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Turkey shot down a Syrian government warplane on Tuesday over northwest Syria, where fighting has intensified in recent days, bringing Turkish and Russian forces close to direct conflict in the battle over the last swathe of Syria still held by rebels.
News video: Turkey warns Russia to 'get out of our way' in northern Syria

Turkey warns Russia to 'get out of our way' in northern Syria 01:00

 Turkey warns Russia to 'get out of our way' in northern Syria

Turkey shoots down two Syrian fighter jets over Idlib [Video]Turkey shoots down two Syrian fighter jets over Idlib

Syrian media says no one hurt in the Turkish attack over Idlib with pilots parachuting to safety.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:14Published

Turkey launches self-defence military operation in Syria [Video]Turkey launches self-defence military operation in Syria

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 04:14Published


Turkey and Russia hold Syria talks as migrants head for Greek border

The presidents of Turkey and Russia have spoken over the phone to try to defuse tensions in Syria after 33 Turkish troops were killed in a Syrian government air...
Belfast Telegraph

Turkey, Russia talk on Syria as migrants rush Greek border

The presidents of Turkey and Russia have spoken by phone to try to defuse tensions that rose significantly in Syria after 33 Turkish troops were killed in a...
The Age


FeinbergUSA

Eric Feinberg RT @phildstewart: Third plane shot down. Maybe Turkey doesn’t need Patriots? https://t.co/OvMz73dHac 1 minute ago

Lynncabin

Lynn Schimmel RT @Shypixel: Article 5, bitches! Trump will, of course, fold in front of Russia. https://t.co/H2iV1K1Xpj 4 minutes ago

Kejikibatman

batmani RT @joshua_landis: Turks said on Tuesday that they had shot down a Syrian L-39 ground attack jet in addition to two previous planes. Syria’… 4 minutes ago

Jagarchefen

Jägarchefen Turkey, Russia face off in Syria as fighting escalates, plane shot down | Reuters | https://t.co/0AcsPmNdRW 4 minutes ago

Neil92915798

Neil RT @Amercans4YPG: Will the pot boil over before Erdogan meets Putin at the end of the week.... ‘Turkish and Russian forces close to direct… 6 minutes ago

MahmoudJazairi

Mahmoud Aljazaery Turkey, Russia face off in Syria as fighting escalates, plane shot... https://t.co/RIZ40jGd45 7 minutes ago

Shypixel

Shypixel Article 5, bitches! Trump will, of course, fold in front of Russia. https://t.co/H2iV1K1Xpj 8 minutes ago

phildstewart

Phil Stewart Third plane shot down. Maybe Turkey doesn’t need Patriots? https://t.co/OvMz73dHac 10 minutes ago

