Gov. Jay Inslee’s low-carbon fuel standard faces tough road ahead in Washington state

Seattle Times Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee’s campaign to clamp down on greenhouse gas emissions from the state’s transportation fuels, a high-profile goal throughout his two terms in office, faces a difficult road as the Washington state Legislature heads into the final two weeks of its session. Legislation passed by the House of Representatives calls for a […]
Spot an invasive species while hiking? Report it through Washington Invasive Species Council's mobile app

Gov. Jay Inslee has declared Feb. 24-28 Invasive Species Awareness Week in Washington. More than 600 reports were made through Washington's invasive species...
Seattle Times

Gov. Jay Inslee steps into Swedish union negotiations, restarts talks

With the coronavirus looming as a health care threat, Gov. Jay Inslee is bringing in a mediator to broker an agreement between Swedish and its union.
Seattle Times


