Stocks jump after Federal Reserve makes emergency rate cut

Seattle Times Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks jumped Tuesday after the Federal Reserve made an emergency rate cut to help support the economy from the impact from the virus outbreak. The Dow surged 375 points, or 1.4%. It had been down as much as 356 points. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows […]
