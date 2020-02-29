Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Fed Slashes Interest Rates as Coronavirus Fears Mount

Fed Slashes Interest Rates as Coronavirus Fears Mount

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
The central bank said it would cut interest rates by half a percentage point.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Not Happy Fed Cut Interest Rates By Just 50 Basis Points [Video]Trump Not Happy Fed Cut Interest Rates By Just 50 Basis Points

President Trump slammed the Federal Reserve.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:37Published

Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates By 50 Basis Points — What it Means For Stocks [Video]Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates By 50 Basis Points — What it Means For Stocks

The Federal Reserve has done just what the market wanted it to do, even the economic impact of the coronavirus.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 00:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Interest rates headed lower as coronavirus fears bite

Banks are likely to hand on even less of any cuts in official interest rates to their variable-rate mortgage customers as their margins are squeezed
The Age

Goldman Sachs sees the Fed aggressively cutting interest rates to boost the economy — and says it could even happen before the bank's next meeting

Goldman Sachs sees the Fed aggressively cutting interest rates to boost the economy — and says it could even happen before the bank's next meeting** · *Goldman Sachs economists Jan Hatzius and Daan Struyven predicted in a Sunday note that the Fed will cut interest rates aggressively to help the US...
Business Insider Also reported by •CBS NewsNYTimes.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.