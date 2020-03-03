Coronavirus daily update, March 3: What we know so far about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the nation
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () Six people in Washington have now died from COVID-19, the illness caused by a new coronavirus, and officials say that an extraordinary effort to contain and manage the health crisis is moving toward a new stage. New coronavirus cases in Western Washington are likely doubling every six days, according to an analysis by a genetics […]
Coronavirus latest as of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday: There have been 6 deaths reported in the Seattle, Washington area and more than 100 people have tested positive. U.S. Senators plan to meet Tuesday to discuss he threat of the disease.
Seattle-area health officials confronting the nation's first community coronavirus outbreak are planning new containment measures, ranging from possible school... Reuters Also reported by •Seattle Times •NYTimes.com •Jerusalem Post •Zee News •NPR
Four more people died in Washington state on Monday, new cases were reported in New York and New Hampshire and Seattle has declared an emergency Wales Online Also reported by •NYTimes.com •Jerusalem Post •NPR
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Stat World#Coronavirus Latest News: Update for March 2
New Cases: 1,804
New Deaths: 66
Total Cases: 88,948
Total Deaths: 3,0… https://t.co/YCQVb6wvAh 3 minutes ago