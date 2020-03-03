Global  

Coronavirus daily update, March 3: What we know so far about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the nation

Seattle Times Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Six people in Washington have now died from COVID-19, the illness caused by a new coronavirus, and officials say that an extraordinary effort to contain and manage the health crisis is moving toward a new stage. New coronavirus cases in Western Washington are likely doubling every six days, according to an analysis by a genetics […]
News video: Coronavirus: 6 deaths in Seattle area, series of meetings planned for Tuesday about virus

Coronavirus: 6 deaths in Seattle area, series of meetings planned for Tuesday about virus 00:45

 Coronavirus latest as of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday: There have been 6 deaths reported in the Seattle, Washington area and more than 100 people have tested positive. U.S. Senators plan to meet Tuesday to discuss he threat of the disease.

Coronavirus Update: Mayor Bill de Blasio Talks On Local Outbreak [Video]Coronavirus Update: Mayor Bill de Blasio Talks On Local Outbreak

Mayor Bill de Blasio talks on the latest measures New York City officials are taking new cases of the coronavirus are confirmed in the Tri-State Area.

The latest: CDC confirms 2 Tampa Bay area residents have coronavirus [Video]The latest: CDC confirms 2 Tampa Bay area residents have coronavirus

The CDC confirmed Monday afternoon that two people in the Tampa Bay area have the novel coronavirus or COVID-19. Complete coverage >> https://wfts.tv/39c6gx0

Deadly Seattle-area coronavirus outbreak spurs shift in public health response

Seattle-area health officials confronting the nation's first community coronavirus outbreak are planning new containment measures, ranging from possible school...
Reuters Also reported by •Seattle Times•NYTimes.com•Jerusalem Post•Zee News•NPR

Six people have died of coronavirus in the USA

Six people have died of coronavirus in the USAFour more people died in Washington state on Monday, new cases were reported in New York and New Hampshire and Seattle has declared an emergency
Wales Online Also reported by •NYTimes.com•Jerusalem Post•NPR

stat_world

Stat World #Coronavirus Latest News: Update for March 2 New Cases: 1,804 New Deaths: 66 Total Cases: 88,948 Total Deaths: 3,0… https://t.co/YCQVb6wvAh 3 minutes ago

DavidHarrisOS

David Harris RT @RogerSimmons: There's a lot of news about coronavirus in Florida. @orlandosentinel is starting a daily file to provide readers with the… 44 minutes ago

ucghi

UC Global Health Institute RT @ChinaCDCWeekly: #ChinaNHC #ChinaCDC Daily Update March 3, 2020 #coronavirus #pneumonia #COVID19 #2019nCoV Confirmed cases: 125 new, 80,… 1 hour ago

RogerSimmons

Roger Simmons There's a lot of news about coronavirus in Florida. @orlandosentinel is starting a daily file to provide readers wi… https://t.co/upHv3iQrAD 2 hours ago

J39wallace

James F. Wallace Coronavirus daily update, March 2: What we know so far about the new coronavirus in the Seattle area, Washington st… https://t.co/6eWqwEYM6A 2 hours ago

Responder_News

The Responder News 🇺🇸 Coronavirus daily update, March 2: What we know so far about the new coronavirus in the Seattle area, Washington st… https://t.co/5TUqAufqK5 5 hours ago

frisch_fish

frischer_fischer RT @tancredipalmeri: Daily update #coronavirus : Tuesday 3 March Slight containment in new daily cases, but Iran and South Korea now provi… 6 hours ago

tancredipalmeri

Tancredi Palmeri Daily update #coronavirus : Tuesday 3 March Slight containment in new daily cases, but Iran and South Korea now pr… https://t.co/eExyUyvtZb 7 hours ago

