Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — An upcoming memoir by Woody Allen is being blasted by daughter Dylan Farrow, who called it “deeply upsetting” and criticized the publishing house for putting it out. Farrow has alleged that Allen molested her as a child in the early 1990s. Allen has denied any wrongdoing, and he was never charged […] 👓 View full article