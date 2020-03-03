Olympic flame-lighting in Greece to proceed despite virus
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Next week’s flame-lighting ceremony for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will go ahead in Greece despite concerns about the virus outbreak, organizers said Tuesday. The Greek Olympic committee said it is working closely with national health authorities and will hold meetings to re-evaluate the situation every two days. The committee, known as […]
Also reported by •FOX Sports •CBC.ca •ESPN
