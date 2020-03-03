Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Olympic flame-lighting in Greece to proceed despite virus

Olympic flame-lighting in Greece to proceed despite virus

Seattle Times Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Next week’s flame-lighting ceremony for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will go ahead in Greece despite concerns about the virus outbreak, organizers said Tuesday. The Greek Olympic committee said it is working closely with national health authorities and will hold meetings to re-evaluate the situation every two days. The committee, known as […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Olympic flame-lighting in Greece to proceed despite virus

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Next week's flame-lighting ceremony for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will go ahead in Greece despite concerns about the virus outbreak,...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •FOX SportsCBC.caESPN

Tweets about this

TvInternet2

Tv Internet Olympic flame-lighting in Greece to proceed despite fast-spreading virus https://t.co/9tFdGc87XQ 26 minutes ago

ESPN_Caribbean

ESPN Caribbean The flame-lighting ceremony for @Tokyo2020 will proceed despite concerns about the virus outbreak. The Greek Olympi… https://t.co/MoU3PKiqSs 1 hour ago

GreeceOutsideIn

Greece Outside In RT @intlGR: Olympic Flame-Lighting in Greece to Proceed Despite Virus - The New York Times https://t.co/RN2D123NFG 1 hour ago

intlGR

articles about GR Olympic Flame-Lighting in Greece to Proceed Despite Virus - The New York Times https://t.co/RN2D123NFG 1 hour ago

LustIncest

Love Mom And Dad March 03, 2020 at 03:44PM #viral Olympic flame-lighting to proceed in Greece despite virus - ESPN https://t.co/JMdj3KXOjR 1 hour ago

Kingslev1

Kingslev Olympic flame-lighting in Greece to proceed despite fast-spreading virus https://t.co/VxbhPQUCKf https://t.co/AtgTTEp0nr 2 hours ago

SportcentarInfo

sportcentar.info Olympic flame-lighting to proceed in Greece despite virus concerns https://t.co/FMkEtiOkuq 2 hours ago

TrulyTG

Elisa So, Olympic flame-lighting to proceed despite virus https://t.co/03fKkzPS2g https://t.co/oVm5nGQynj 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.