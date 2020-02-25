Venkatesh Prasad among five short-listed candidates for selector job

Ajit Agarkar, the high-profile candidate, surprisingly did not make the cut for interviews.



Recent related videos from verified sources The Employer movie The Employer movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Five candidates are vying for the same job for a high powered corporation whose business practices are shrouded in mystery. On the night before the last.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:38Published 1 week ago You Might Like

Tweets about this India Bet Venkatesh Prasad among five short-listed candidates for selectors job https://t.co/eqF16yqhLe https://t.co/7CHnn47SAY 5 minutes ago The Quint The BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee short-listed five candidates, including former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad,… https://t.co/FcfTDZPuJn 8 minutes ago kppradeep RT @RMCpost: Such is the noise... when I read Venkatesh Prasad among five short-listed... I thought it was for Corona virus treatment... Mi… 8 minutes ago CA Vinod Kothari RT @toisports: Venkatesh Prasad among five short-listed candidates for selectors job Details: https://t.co/Rs4jLwLUCU https://t.co/aKpgEnq… 14 minutes ago Ko TI 🇮🇳 RT @TOISportsNews: Venkatesh Prasad among five short-listed candidates for selectors job https://t.co/xTA6AvuQ4s 17 minutes ago TOI Sports News Venkatesh Prasad among five short-listed candidates for selectors job https://t.co/xTA6AvuQ4s 17 minutes ago RaviMC Such is the noise... when I read Venkatesh Prasad among five short-listed... I thought it was for Corona virus trea… https://t.co/GI3qQlZes3 18 minutes ago TOI Cricket Venkatesh Prasad among five short-listed candidates for selectors job https://t.co/rAXfsbaNC4 22 minutes ago