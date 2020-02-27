Global  

U.S. Supreme Court lets states prosecute immigrants for identity theft

Tuesday, 3 March 2020
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday widened the ability of states to use criminal laws against illegal immigrants and other people who do not have work authorization in the United States in a ruling involving identity theft prosecutions in Kansas.
Divided Supreme Court rules illegal immigrants can't be shielded from ID theft prosecution

A divided Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that illegal immigrants who use someone else's information when filling out tax forms for employment can face criminal...
FOXNews.com

Justices OK state charges for immigrants who use fake IDs

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court made it easier Tuesday for states to prosecute immigrants who use fake Social Security numbers to get a job. The issue for...
Seattle Times

