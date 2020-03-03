Coronavirus: Iran temporarily frees 54,000 prisoners to combat spread



Recent related videos from verified sources Fed delivers surprise rate cut to combat coronavirus risk Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the economic outlook is at risk due to the coronavirus outbreak, which led the Fed to slash interest rates by half a percentage point on Tuesday in an.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:33Published 11 hours ago Boris Johnson unveiled coronavirus plan for UK British Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled his government's "battle plan" to combat the global coronavirus outbreak on Tuesday. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:11Published 16 hours ago You Might Like

Tweets about this