|
Former CNN anchor Bobbie Battista dies at 67 after 4-year battle with cervical cancer
|
|
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Former CNN anchor Bobbie Battista has died at 67, according to CNN and journalist David P Gelles. The outlet reports Battista passed Tuesday.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Who's Onstage For The Iowa Democratic Presidential Debate
Buckle up. The seventh Democratic presidential debate will be held on Tuesday, January 14 at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.
According to Business Insider, CNN and the Des Moines Register will..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:52Published
Ruth Bader Ginsburg Says She Is 'Cancer Free'
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Says She Is 'Cancer Free'.
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
recently sat down for an interview with CNN
and opened up about her health.
After undergoing intensive..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:09Published
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this