Former CNN anchor Bobbie Battista dies at 67 after 4-year battle with cervical cancer

Tuesday, 3 March 2020
Former CNN anchor Bobbie Battista has died at 67, according to CNN and journalist David P Gelles. The outlet reports Battista passed Tuesday.
News video: Bobbie Battista, Longtime CNN Anchor, Dies At 67

 Bobbie Battista, one of the original CNN anchors, has died at the age of 67.

Bobbie Battista death: CNN news anchor dies after four-year cervical cancer battle

CNN news anchor Bobbie Battista has died at the age of 67 after battling with cervical cancer for the last four years.
Bobbie Battista, former CNN anchor, dies at 67


DianefromNj

DianefromNJ RT @njdotcom: Bobbie Battista, former CNN anchor from N.J., dead at 67 https://t.co/IPcrRfFp6t https://t.co/GM4qiGFicV 16 seconds ago

PageSix

Page Six Former CNN anchor Bobbie Battista dead at 67 of cervical cancer https://t.co/4CuvgzZEBP https://t.co/NfpBIHBYVJ 1 minute ago

johncraven1

John Craven Huge loss for TV news. If you grew up in NC, you grew up with Bobbie and Charlie Gaddy on Channel 5. And if you wat… https://t.co/NDhkOv3i6x 2 minutes ago

meprice

Michelle #RIP Bobbie Battista, former CNN anchor, dead at 67 https://t.co/vTspFI1leB 2 minutes ago

njdotcom

NJ.com Bobbie Battista, former CNN anchor from N.J., dead at 67 https://t.co/IPcrRfFp6t https://t.co/GM4qiGFicV 3 minutes ago

dannycoxlive

Danny Cox RT @tvlive: Former CNN anchor Bobbie Battista has died aged 67. https://t.co/mqyvWmDzqi https://t.co/rftvOohyoy 4 minutes ago

StacyLeMelle

Stacy Parker LeMelle RT @freep: Former CNN anchor Bobbie Battista dies at 67 after 4-year battle with cervical cancer https://t.co/JQKaAQCrjH 4 minutes ago

WorldBiz

News on News #BobbieBattista, a former @CNN anchor has died, aged 67 after a four year battle with cervical cancer.… https://t.co/kOnKkbUGw2 5 minutes ago

