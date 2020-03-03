Global  

2020 Super Tuesday live updates: 14 states hold primaries

euronews Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
2020 Super Tuesday live updates: 14 states hold primaries
News video: Biden Gets Boost Of Delegates From Super Tuesday

Biden Gets Boost Of Delegates From Super Tuesday 00:32

 Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his success from South Carolina on Super Tuesday. Super Tuesday offers nearly one-third of the total number of delegates needed to win the party’s nomination. According to Reuters, Biden is set to win Alabama, Arkansas, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee...

Super Tuesday latest: Biden storms back to win several states

Super Tuesday latest: Biden storms back to win several states

Joe Biden Scores Big Super Tuesday Victories

Joe Biden Scores Big Super Tuesday Victories The former vice president has won 8 states out of the 14 participating in the Super Tuesday primaries. He swept the South, winning in Alabama, Arkansas,..

Super Tuesday LIVE updates: States across US to vote in presidential primaries

Fourteen states in the US are preparing to vote in its presidential primary season known as 'Super Tuesday' to nominate who will take on President Donald Trump...
Biden crows after solid Super Tuesday showing: ‘It may be over for the other guy’

An enthusiastic Joe Biden – giddy after sweeping the South and winning at least eight of the 14 states holding primaries on Super Tuesday – declared his...
Johnathen Sweeney RT @HRC: From an NBC News exit poll, LGBTQ voters represented 10% of the #SuperTuesday electorate, more than double our population in these… 4 seconds ago

tori nina RT @ABC: Jill Biden blocked a protester who interrupted her husband Joe Biden's address to supporters on #SuperTuesday. https://t.co/yQl2qn… 9 seconds ago

RHAMAN JUMAA RT @AJEnglish: #SuperTuesdayResults so far: • Sanders takes biggest state - California • Biden wins Warren’s Massachusetts, sees early surg… 18 seconds ago

maria corazon radoc RT @ABC: .@TomLlamasABC breaks down what's happening in a close contest in Texas: "Bernie Sanders is leading in the early vote, it appears;… 18 seconds ago

Sue M RT @ABCPolitics: "It's a good night—and it seems to be getting even better!" Joe Biden says. "They don't call it Super Tuesday for nothing.… 36 seconds ago

Bob Hunchberger RT @MSNBC: Kellyanne Conway's husband, a vocal Trump critic, donates maximum amount to Joe Biden https://t.co/caPo5lqSmg 41 seconds ago

Nico RT @CBSNews: The current CBS News delegate estimate as of 1am. https://t.co/dejxP1swQq https://t.co/DTHmrmYVfN 1 minute ago

Toy Mom RT @ABCNewsLive: Joe Biden addresses supporters in California on #SuperTuesday: “It’s still early but things are looking awful, awful good.… 1 minute ago

