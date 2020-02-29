Global  

EU pledges aid to Greece as migrants mass on border with Turkey

Reuters Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
European Union officials on Tuesday promised more cash for Greece during a visit to its border with Turkey which tens of thousands of migrants and refugees have been trying for days to breach.
News video: Greece pushes back at migrants on Turkish border

Greece pushes back at migrants on Turkish border 01:22

 Greek police fired teargas to push back hundreds of stone-throwing migrants trying to cross over the border from Turkey on Saturday, as a crisis over Syria shifted onto the European Union&apos;s doorstep. Soraya Ali reports.

Lesbos migrant crisis: Thousands trying to reach Greek island [Video]Lesbos migrant crisis: Thousands trying to reach Greek island

Greek authorities step up land, sea border security as Turkey unleashes flood of refugees, migrants headed to Europe.

Child Dies As Migrants Try To Cross Greece-Turkey Border [Video]Child Dies As Migrants Try To Cross Greece-Turkey Border

A child drowned while trying to cross into Greece from Turkey after the Turkish government said it would allow migrants to cross into Europe.

Greece fires tear gas at migrants after Turkish border 'onslaught'

Greece, which has tense relations with Turkey, accused Ankara of sending the migrants to the border post in an organised "onslaught" and said it would keep them...
The Age

Locals fear new immigration crisis as Greece faces influx of migrants across Turkish border

Thousands of people are gathering along the 212-kilometre-long border between Turkey and Greece, after Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened to...
SBS

