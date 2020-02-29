EU pledges aid to Greece as migrants mass on border with Turkey
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () European Union officials on Tuesday promised more cash for Greece during a visit to its border with Turkey which tens of thousands of migrants and refugees have been trying for days to breach.
Greek police fired teargas to push back hundreds of stone-throwing migrants trying to cross over the border from Turkey on Saturday, as a crisis over Syria shifted onto the European Union's doorstep. Soraya Ali reports.