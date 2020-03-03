Global  

Kim’s Sister Slams South Korea in 1st-Ever Statement, Another Sign of Chilling Ties

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
The leader’s sister and one his closest aides, Kim Yo-jong, called the South “idiotic” after it denounced the North’s weapons test.
