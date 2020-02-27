Global  

Woman catches coronavirus in Australia, 40 Sydney hospital staff quarantined

The Age Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
A woman in her 50s has become the third locally acquired case of coronavirus in Australia - a sign the virus has begun spreading in the Australian community
Thai government arrests woman accused of spreading coronavirus scare stories

Thai government arrests woman accused of spreading coronavirus scare stories 00:48

 Thai government officials on Tuesday (March 3) raided the home of a woman alleged to have spread coronavirus scare stories. Puttipong Punnakan, the country's Digital Economy and Society minister, along with police swooped on the home of Yupares Ngothirach in the capital Bangkok at around 11am...

New York's Governor Cuomo Confirms First Coronavirus In State

New York state has confirmed its first coronavirus case. Governor Andrew Cuomo asked residents to remain calm and not have any “undue anxiety.” Cuomo said the patient is a woman in her 30s who..

Why COVID-19 infections surged in South Korea

DAEGU, SOUTH KOREA — Coronavirus infection cases have surged in South Korea, with more than half linked to a religious cult whose secretive nature is said to have helped the virus spread..

Woman catches coronavirus twice confirming scientists' worst fears

Woman catches coronavirus twice confirming scientists’ worst fearsA woman in Osaka, Japan, is the first person to catch coronavirus twice (Picture: Getty Images) A woman in Japan has tested positive for coronavirus for a second...
Australia reportedly records first case of coronavirus transmission with no link to overseas travel

Australia reportedly records first case of coronavirus transmission with no link to overseas travelThe first human-to-human transmission of the coronavirus has reportedly been confirmed inside Australia.A male doctor who treated a woman who arrived on a flight...
potcalling

Robbie Johnson RT @MadamEarth: #Coronavirus Here we go folks. 53-year-old doctor at Ryde Hospital confirmed with virus, now 40 medical staff plus 37 pati… 7 minutes ago

MadamEarth

MADAM IS ABSOFUCKINLUTELY LIVID🤬🤬 #Coronavirus Here we go folks. 53-year-old doctor at Ryde Hospital confirmed with virus, now 40 medical staff plus… https://t.co/Zo8NBvmEvN 10 minutes ago

BuggaThe

Scott G RT @justthink1: So we wake up with this story from @smh & your website hasn't been updated since the 26 Feb... what else are you hiding #NS… 28 minutes ago

neewhathey

NeeWhaThey RT @randlight: https://t.co/kjuogA7JxO think MSM salivating now 30 minutes ago

randlight

Mari R https://t.co/kjuogA7JxO think MSM salivating now 34 minutes ago

JohnFeeney10

John Feeney 5 new NSW cases from people recently flying in. Coronavirus outbreak: Woman catches COVID-19 in Australia, 40 Sydne… https://t.co/Dsx7UCNA1X 35 minutes ago

DrSohailSidiqui

Dr. Sohail Siddiqui 40 Sydney hospital staff quarantined!! https://t.co/mledAFzN1f 37 minutes ago

Thomasgskinner

Thomas Skinner Want to know the facts about the #coronavirus outbreak check out @Kaubo article which has the facts - Woman catche… https://t.co/WmvzbclJIw 45 minutes ago

