13 under observation for COVID-19 in Kozhikode

Hindu Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Thirteen persons are under observation for suspected COVID-19 in Kozhikode as on Tuesday.According to a release, four of them are undergoing treatment
35 persons placed under observation in Kozhikode

Thirty-five people are under observation in Kozhikode district for suspected novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19). Six of them were added on Thursda
Hindu

