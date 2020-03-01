Trump says he spoke to Taliban leader, had ‘good talk’

Global  

Seattle Times Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he talked with a Taliban leader, days after the U.S. and the Taliban reached an agreement aimed at allowing the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan after more than 18 years. “I spoke to the leader of the Taliban today,” Trump told reporters on the South […]
 U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters outside of the White House on Tuesday, “I spoke to the leader of the Taliban today. We had a good conversation.”

The U.S. and the Taliban signed an agreement aimed at ending America’s war in Afghanistan. President Donald Trump said he plans to start pulling troops out of Afghanistan immediately. He said:..

The event makes him the first U.S. President believed to ever speak directly with the militant group that harbored al-Qaida before the 9/11 attacks and is...
(MENAFN - Khaama Press) The U.S. President Donald Trump has said he has a very good relation with the Mullah, emphasizing that both the United Stat...
