Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. prosecutors said Tuesday that Honduras' president met with a drug trafficker around 2013 and took $25,000 in exchange for protecting the trafficker from law enforcement. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York issued a statement referring to President Juan Orlando Hernández only as a "high-ranking Honduran […]