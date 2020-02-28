Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Federal Reserve > Federal Reserve Announces Emergency Rate Cut Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, First Unscheduled Cut Since 2008 Recession

Federal Reserve Announces Emergency Rate Cut Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, First Unscheduled Cut Since 2008 Recession

WorldNews Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Federal Reserve Announces Emergency Rate Cut Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, First Unscheduled Cut Since 2008 RecessionThe U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates by a half percentage point Tuesday morning to push back against a recent economic downturn directly tied to the coronavirus illness. Tuesday's cut lowers the federal-funds rate to between 1 percent and 1.25 percent in order to deliver a "booster shot," as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell described it, to potential economic disruptions tied to the ongoing spread of the coronavirus. Powell announced the cut from Washington Tuesday—the largest of its kind since the 2008 financial crisis—signaling the central bank's concerns that the COVID-19 illness is hampering the economy and may promote instability. Despite President Donald Trump's repeated...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Federal Reserve Announces Interest Rate Cuts Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Federal Reserve Announces Interest Rate Cuts Amid Coronavirus Outbreak 00:44

 The committee is cutting interest rates by 0.5 percentage points to a 1-1.25% target range in light of the coronavirus&apos; impact on business.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Fed delivers surprise rate cut to combat coronavirus risk [Video]Fed delivers surprise rate cut to combat coronavirus risk

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the economic outlook is at risk due to the coronavirus outbreak, which led the Fed to slash interest rates by half a percentage point on Tuesday in an..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:33Published

Was the Fed's Emergency Rate Cut Irresponsible? [Video]Was the Fed's Emergency Rate Cut Irresponsible?

Let's take a look at the Federal Reserve's emergency rate cut.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 02:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Federal Reserve Announces Interest Rate Cuts Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Federal Reserve Announces Interest Rate Cuts Amid Coronavirus OutbreakWatch VideoGrowing concerns over the potential economic impact of the coronavirus has prompted the Federal Open Market Committee to cut interest rates. The...
Newsy

Traders Speculate on Fed's First Emergency Cut Since 2008

Traders in money markets are starting to bet the Federal Reserve may be forced into an emergency interest-rate cut if the coronavirus gets much worse.
Newsmax Also reported by •RTTNewsBrisbane TimesThe AgeReuters

Tweets about this

Dayra_Beltre

Dayra Beltre Federal Reserve announces first emergency rate cut since the financial crisis https://t.co/TgU8yi6mkz 9 minutes ago

PuddinT42142520

Puddin Tane RT @BlueSt0rmRising: Federal Reserve announces first emergency rate cut since the financial crisis https://t.co/wCMntzZJp1 12 minutes ago

ashermoses

Asher Moses Federal Reserve announces first emergency rate cut since the financial crisis https://t.co/r70zIEVIr2 14 minutes ago

RealSamMartin

Vote Blue No Matter Who RT @44mmvvpp: Shocker! 🙄 Fed announces "emergency" rate cut! ... the Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 50 points on Tuesday in re… 18 minutes ago

HeisIamthe1

Willie Newell Federal Reserve announces first emergency rate cut since the financial crisis https://t.co/c3dAuJVtyx 20 minutes ago

JoanneSpruceC21

Joanne Spruce "Federal Reserve announces first emergency rate cut since the financial crisis" https://t.co/fnZ5DXI7Wx… https://t.co/8hQiFbROfE 22 minutes ago

BeatlemaniacUSA

Mary Hilario RT @RWPUSA: Emergency Federal Reserve Election Year Rate Cut. Federal Reserve announces its first emergency rate cut since the financial c… 23 minutes ago

I_Will_Win_85

I_Will_Win_85 Bitcoin Bounces as Fed Announces Emergency Rate Cut https://t.co/4YZUjdwV87 32 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.