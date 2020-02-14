Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Indonesia > Indonesia’s most active volcano Mount Merapi erupts

Indonesia’s most active volcano Mount Merapi erupts

WorldNews Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Indonesia’s most active volcano Mount Merapi eruptsIndonesia’s most active volcano has erupted, sending a massive column of smoke and ash almost 20,000 feet into the sky. The eruption of Mount Merapi on the main island of Java...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Indonesia's Mount Merapi erupts sending huge ash cloud into air

Indonesia's Mount Merapi erupts sending huge ash cloud into air 00:26

 Indonesia's most active volcano Mount Merapi erupted on Tuesday morning (March 3) sending a massive ash cloud some 6,000 meters (20,000 ft) in the air.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

FURTHER FOOTAGE: Indonesia's Mount Merapi erupts sending huge ash cloud into air [Video]FURTHER FOOTAGE: Indonesia's Mount Merapi erupts sending huge ash cloud into air

Indonesia's most active volcano Mount Merapi erupted on Tuesday morning (March 3) sending a massive ash cloud some 6,000 meters (20,000 ft) in the air.

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:49Published

WEB EXTRA: Volcano Eruption Caught On Video [Video]WEB EXTRA: Volcano Eruption Caught On Video

An ash cloud filled the sky after the Mount Merapi in Indonesia volcano erupted on Thursday. Indonesia's National Disaster Management Agency said the plume column reached more than 6,500 feet.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Indonesia's most active volcano Mount Merapi erupts

Indonesia's most active volcano, Mount Merapi on the main island of Java, has erupted, and unleashed searing gas clouds six kilometres into the sky.
SBS Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphSeattle TimesReuters

Tweets about this

TracyTlm45

dreamweaver RT @FactsnOpinion1: Indonesia’s most active volcano, Mount Merapi, erupted without warning early on Tuesday for the second time in a month,… 1 minute ago

fusionwinter

fusion winter RT @AFP: VIDEO: Indonesia's most active volcano Mount Merapi has erupted, shooting a massive ash cloud some 6,000 metres (20,000 feet) in… 5 minutes ago

happyonetimetod

Alex RT @CBSNews: Indonesia’s most active volcano erupted on Tuesday, spewing a massive ash cloud 19,680 feet into the sky https://t.co/Eiqsx02y… 19 minutes ago

NtGeog

NT Geog RT @InternetGeog: Indonesia's most active volcano spews massive ash cloud 6,000m into the air https://t.co/SqbWOszkzD 23 minutes ago

FactsnOpinion1

FactsnOpinions Indonesia’s most active volcano, Mount Merapi, erupted without warning early on Tuesday for the second time in a mo… https://t.co/fQl5naEKdJ 38 minutes ago

TylerJohnMalone

Tyler John Malone RT @QuickTake: Indonesia’s most active volcano Mount #Merapi erupted on Tuesday, spewing smoke and ash as high as 19,680 feet into the sky… 38 minutes ago

claire_horwell

Prof Claire Horwell RT @NOAASatellitePA: #SATELLITE SPOTLIGHT: The #Himawari8 🛰️used its multispectral composite #imagery to capture the #ash cloud that erupte… 54 minutes ago

ahol888

Adrian Holman Violent eruption of Indonesia’s most active volcano https://t.co/3JVI1yyUqT via @YouTube #Merapi 56 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.