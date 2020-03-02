Boris Johnson to unveil UK’s coronavirus ‘battle plan’
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () The British government will unveil an action plan to tackle a spread of coronavirus on Tuesday with possible measures to support the health service, businesses and the economy. The United Kingdom has so far had 39 confirmed cases of the virus, and prime minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that a “very significant expansion of coronavirus” was possible and the country should be prepared for it. He is to publish the government’s “battle plan” to tackle the...
Boris Johnson is due to set out the Government's plan, vowing that officials are "ready to take necessary steps" to contain coronavirus and protect the... Tamworth Herald Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph •Independent •WorldNews
