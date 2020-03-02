Global  

Boris Johnson to unveil UK’s coronavirus ‘battle plan’

Tuesday, 3 March 2020
Boris Johnson to unveil UK’s coronavirus ‘battle plan’The British government will unveil an action plan to tackle a spread of coronavirus on Tuesday with possible measures to support the health service, businesses and the economy. The United Kingdom has so far had 39 confirmed cases of the virus, and prime minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that a “very significant expansion of coronavirus” was possible and the country should be prepared for it. He is to publish the government’s “battle plan” to tackle the...
News video: Boris Johnson unveiled coronavirus plan for UK

Boris Johnson unveiled coronavirus plan for UK 01:10

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled his government's "battle plan" to combat the global coronavirus outbreak on Tuesday.

