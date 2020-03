ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia attorney general’s office has concluded that there is no foundation to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s allegations that Democrats sought to hack the state’s voter registration system before his 2018 election. The divisive race that November pitted Kemp against Democrat Stacey Abrams, who called the accusations baseless at the time. Kemp […]

