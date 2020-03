MADRID (AP) — Spanish authorities said Tuesday that major soccer games involving Italian teams will be played in empty stadiums because of the coronavirus outbreak , including the second leg between Valencia and Atalanta in the round of 16 of the Champions League. Spain’s Health Ministry said the Europa League game between Getafe and Inter Milan […]

Recent related news from verified sources Serie A, soccer clubs clash in Italy amid coronavirus chaos MILAN (AP) — Amid a global health crisis Italian soccer teams and Serie A’s governing body are squabbling with each other about when to play games, with...

