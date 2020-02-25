Global  

Spain reports first coronavirus death in Valencia

Reuters Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
A man in the Spanish region of Valencia has died from coronavirus, marking the country's first death from the outbreak, a local health official said on Tuesday.
