Front Page News > Coronavirus death toll in Washington state climbs to 9

Coronavirus death toll in Washington state climbs to 9

Reuters Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in Washington state rose on Tuesday to 27, including nine deaths, up from 18 cases and six deaths a day earlier, state health authorities reported, in the largest U.S. outbreak to emerge from local transmission.
Coronavirus Death Toll In Washington State Reaches 6

 CBS4's Elise Preston reports there are at least 95 confirmed cases in the United States.

