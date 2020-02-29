Global  

Trump speaks to Taliban leader as prisoner feud threatens Afghan peace plan

Reuters Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump spoke by telephone with chief Taliban negotiator Mullah Baradar Akhund on Tuesday, the first known direct communication between a U.S. leader and a top Taliban official, as a dispute over a prisoner release threatened a U.S.-led effort to bring peace to Afghanistan.
Trump Praises Deal With Afghanistan

Trump Praises Deal With Afghanistan

 President Donald Trump said he would personally meet with leaders of the Taliban. He rejected criticism of the U.S. making a deal with the insurgents in Afghanistan. The deal paves the way for a full withdrawal of foreign soldiers and ending the war. According to Reuters, Trump said the numbers of...

