Ontario backs down on class sizes, e-learning in teacher negotiations

CBC.ca Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
In what appear to be major concessions to teachers' unions, the Ontario government is backing down on class size increases and e-learning requirements in the midst of a contentious round of bargaining that has seen multiple strikes.
