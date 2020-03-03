At least 22 dead as powerful tornadoes rip through Tennessee
Tuesday, 3 March 2020
7 hours ago)
At least 22 people have been killed after tornadoes ripped across the US state of Tennessee, shredding nearly 50 buildings.
How to help victims of the deadly tornadoes in Tennessee
As Middle Tennessee begins the clean-up process following a deadly tornado overnight, there are several ways to help those affected by the storms. The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee says it..
At Least 25 Dead In Tennessee Tornadoes
The damage was devastating after several tornadoes ripped through the state. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reports.
