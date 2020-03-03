Global  

At least 22 dead as powerful tornadoes rip through Tennessee

SBS Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
At least 22 people have been killed after tornadoes ripped across the US state of Tennessee, shredding nearly 50 buildings.
News video: 6 killed as tornadoes rip through Tennessee

6 killed as tornadoes rip through Tennessee

 Authorities say six people are dead after at least two tornadoes tore through Tennessee overnight.

How to help victims of the deadly tornadoes in Tennessee [Video]How to help victims of the deadly tornadoes in Tennessee

As Middle Tennessee begins the clean-up process following a deadly tornado overnight, there are several ways to help those affected by the storms. The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee says it..

At Least 25 Dead In Tennessee Tornadoes [Video]At Least 25 Dead In Tennessee Tornadoes

The damage was devastating after several tornadoes ripped through the state. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reports.

Tornadoes wreak havoc on Tennessee, leaving at least 22 dead

A cluster of powerful tornadoes ravaged Nashville and other parts of Tennessee on Tuesday, killing at least 22 people, reducing homes and businesses to splinters...
TEMA spokesperson: Eight people dead after tornadoes rip through Nashville, Middle Tennessee

A powerful storm that spawned a tornado tore through Nashville and Middle Tennessee early Tuesday, destroying at least 40 homes and businesses.  
