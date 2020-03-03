Looking for hand sanitizer? Good luck finding it

Global  

Seattle Times Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — The hand sanitizers on Amazon were overpriced. A Walmart this weekend was completely sold out. Only on his third try was Ken Smith able to find the clear gel — at a Walgreens, where three bottles of Purell were left. He bought two. “I didn’t want to hoard,” says Smith, a […]
