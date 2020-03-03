Global  

President Trump Says He Had a ‘Good’ Talk With Taliban Leader

TIME Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
 President Trump held a briefing.

U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters outside of the White House on Tuesday, “I spoke to the leader of the Taliban today. We had a good conversation.”

​President Donald Trump said the two leaders agreed that &quot;we don&apos;t want violence,&quot; but that &quot;we&apos;ll see what happens&quot; with a peace deal.

Pompeo: Afghan violence must ease for peace deal to advance

Less than 24 hours after President Donald Trump said he had a ``very good talk'' with a Taliban leader and insisted the militants want to end the violence, a...
Trump said he had 'very good talk' with Taliban leader amid criticism of Afghanistan peace deal

The conversation came three days after U.S. and Taliban negotiators signed a historic agreement that could end 19 years of war in Afghanistan.
