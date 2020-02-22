Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > 'What if I can't get home?' WA's love affair with Bali put to the test

'What if I can't get home?' WA's love affair with Bali put to the test

The Age Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Despite the risk of losing the money she has paid for airfares and accommodation, Perth mum Lily Pass is about to cancel her trip to Bali and miss out on a treasured holiday with her girlfriends as the coronavirus outbreak puts the brakes on WA's love affair with Bali.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

The L Word Generation Q 1x06 Loose Ends [Video]The L Word Generation Q 1x06 Loose Ends

The L Word Generation Q S01E06 Loose Ends - Promo trailer HD - Next on episode 6 season 1 - Showtime - Plot synopsis: As Bette considers dropping out of the mayoral race, along with Alice expressing..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:30Published


Tweets about this

damemorris95

Return Of The 👑 Oh they can work from home but you know what nvm I give up 😭 https://t.co/6w8WBl4eyL 3 seconds ago

DistortdDoodles

Distortion World Doodles This creature may seem too bright for an ambush hunter , but in its native home, it matches a particular bush. It w… https://t.co/bPbgPvJhPj 4 seconds ago

MountEverest77

ChangeOnHorizon RT @Aboutnothing77: @RaheemKassam What's concerning, is Coronavirus can stay active in air for up to 3 hours and on plastic and other surfa… 7 seconds ago

baoch

baochi nguyen 💟💓"But through it all, they have kept coming to work, even after some expressed worries about risks to their own he… https://t.co/1e9VUAwcpC 8 seconds ago

mikrmahmd

إكرم RT @moshahrulfitri: When you never help your parents at home,this is what happen. 8 seconds ago

cr0okshanks

alyssssssaaaaa had a customer start getting nervous bc a child was in the store coughing. like what did you think was gonna happen… https://t.co/YEhanuaaSY 10 seconds ago

imthatholly

That Comma-spastic Holly,,, @nyactor Regardless or what leagues do gatherings of than a thousand people are now banned in SF, so no Giants hom… https://t.co/Tw197MrNFV 11 seconds ago

AylanX

Aylan (AY like Day - LAN like LandBack) Couchie RT @Pattermjp: @AylanX Wahnapitae First Nation north of Sudbury has decided to self isolate in light of what is happening in Sudbury.They a… 12 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.