Live Results: Super Tuesday 2020

Sam Levin RT @Max_Benwell: Behold this beautiful one stop shop for Super Tuesday results! Brought to you by @tonytonyjuju and @niko_tinius and @enjol… 9 seconds ago

harv056 RT @CNNPolitics: BREAKING: Former Vice President Joe Biden will win the North Carolina Democratic primary, CNN projects #CNNelection https:… 9 seconds ago

Marcelo Moura RT @CNN: BREAKING: Former Vice President Joe Biden will win the Tennessee Democratic primary, CNN projects #CNNElection https://t.co/GNz43e… 12 seconds ago

bossman pedro ❯❯❯❯ RT @CNNPolitics: Polls have closed in 12 of tonight's 14 Super Tuesday states. Follow live results here: https://t.co/9UfaM66l5z #CNNelect… 13 seconds ago

Gigi Wilson #Resist #ImpeachTrump RT @MSNBC: At least two-thirds of voters for Sen. Warren on #SuperTuesday are white women, self-identified liberals or college graduates, a… 13 seconds ago

Cleavon Hall RT @CNN: BREAKING: Former Vice President Joe Biden will win the Virginia Democratic primary, CNN projects. Sen. Bernie Sanders will win th… 15 seconds ago

FibroMom RT @CNNPolitics: BREAKING: Former Vice President Joe Biden will win the Tennessee Democratic primary, CNN projects #CNNElection https://t.c… 15 seconds ago