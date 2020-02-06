Global  

Publisher Penguin Random House, Dark Horse Comics pulling out of Emerald City Comic Con over coronavirus concerns

Seattle Times Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Publisher Penguin Random House, Dark Horse Comics and several artists have pulled out of Emerald City Comic Con, scheduled for March 12-15 at the Washington State Convention Center.
