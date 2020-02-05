Global  

AP VoteCast: Many Democratic voters made last-minute picks

Seattle Times Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Many Democratic voters in Super Tuesday’s presidential primaries made up their minds just before casting a ballot — a sign of fluidity in a race recently upended by Joe Biden’s blowout in South Carolina. The share of late deciders ranged from about a quarter of voters in Texas to roughly half in […]
