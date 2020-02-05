Global  

Detroit lawyer tapped to take over Aretha Franklin estate

Seattle Times Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A Detroit lawyer who said he knew Aretha Franklin and “idolized her” was appointed as interim manager of her estate Tuesday, a step that could ease tensions among the late singer’s sons. A judge accepted the resignation of Franklin’s niece, Sabrina Owens, who said she was worn down by family acrimony […]
