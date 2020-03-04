Global  

‘Imagine This Were Your Sister,’ Ronan Farrow Tells Woody Allen’s Publisher

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
The author of “Catch and Kill,” which was published by a division of Hachette Book Group, said he wouldn’t work with the company again after it announced plans to publish his father’s memoir.
