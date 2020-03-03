Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Spike Lee on Knicks Dispute: ‘Dolan Is Harassing Me’

Spike Lee on Knicks Dispute: ‘Dolan Is Harassing Me’

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Lee, the Oscar-winning filmmaker, said he would not attend another home game this season. He and James L. Dolan, the team’s owner, are at odds because Lee was pulled aside after entering Madison Square Garden on Monday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Spike Lee Done Watching Knicks at The Garden This Season

Spike Lee Done Watching Knicks at The Garden This Season 01:09

 Spike Lee Done Watching Knicks at The Garden This Season One of the New York Knicks most famous fans said he's done going to home games for the rest of the season. The Academy Award-winning writer, director and producer is a Brooklyn native and has long been a court side staple at Madison Square...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Spike Lee Says He Was Harassed at Knicks Game | THR News [Video]Spike Lee Says He Was Harassed at Knicks Game | THR News

Spike Lee Says He Was Harassed at Knicks Game | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 01:21Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Spike Lee on Knicks Dispute: ‘Dolan Is Harassing Me’ https://t.co/2BqSjFGBgf 20 minutes ago

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Spike Lee on Knicks Dispute: ‘Dolan Is Harassing Me’ https://t.co/Mj78n01zQQ #mustread #feedly 2 hours ago

mfly1971

Mike Fly Good. He ought to have his head examined for supporting ANY team that #JamesDolan owns. #SpikeLee on #Knicks Disput… https://t.co/5MX1T2TzYS 2 hours ago

_bhizzy

Brent RT @TopFanTV: Spike Lee says he’s being harassed by @nyknicks owner James Dolan, over this dispute on which entrance he is allowed to enter… 3 hours ago

FeedSportNews

Sport News Spike Lee on Knicks Dispute: ‘Dolan Is Harassing Me’: Lee, the director, and James L. Dolan, the team’s owner, are… https://t.co/6MmmvqrRhh 3 hours ago

Blopezmiksdaddy

[email protected] Spike Lee on Knicks Dispute: ‘Dolan Is Harassing Me’ https://t.co/LK1XwhLFkM 4 hours ago

nbariver

NBA River Spike Lee on Knicks Dispute: ‘Dolan Is Harassing Me’. https://t.co/isxDmsj78A 4 hours ago

mohamme12034868

mohammed87 Spike Lee on Knicks Dispute: ‘Dolan Is Harassing Me’ https://t.co/9mbJi3TlXv 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.