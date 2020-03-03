Spike Lee on Knicks Dispute: ‘Dolan Is Harassing Me’
Wednesday, 4 March 2020 () Lee, the Oscar-winning filmmaker, said he would not attend another home game this season. He and James L. Dolan, the team’s owner, are at odds because Lee was pulled aside after entering Madison Square Garden on Monday.
