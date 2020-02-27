Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > China reports increase in new coronavirus cases coming from overseas

China reports increase in new coronavirus cases coming from overseas

SBS Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
China has recorded a rise in new coronavirus cases from overseas, causing concern about the risk of people arriving.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published < > Embed
News video: New Coronavirus Cases In Illinois Are Husband And Wife

New Coronavirus Cases In Illinois Are Husband And Wife 02:38

 CBS 2's Vince Gerasole reports on what the state is saying in terms of precautions and testing after two more confirmed cases of coronavirus are found in the state.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

LA Health Officials Explain Coronavirus Emergency Declaration [Video]LA Health Officials Explain Coronavirus Emergency Declaration

Health officials in Los Angeles County have declared a public health emergency over the novel coronavirus as six new cases were confirmed Tuesday night, raising the total number of confirmed local..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 04:51Published

Health Emergency Declared in L.A. County Amid Announcement of 6 New Coronavirus Cases [Video]Health Emergency Declared in L.A. County Amid Announcement of 6 New Coronavirus Cases

Los Angeles County declared a local health emergency Wednesday during a news conference in which officials confirmed six new cases of coronavirus.

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 01:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

News24.com | China reports fall in new coronavirus cases for third day, 38 more deaths

China has reported 38 more deaths from the new coronavirus, but a fall in fresh cases for a third consecutive day.
News24 Also reported by •ReutersCBS NewsFXstreet.comTerra DailyAl JazeeraSBS

Saudi Arabia Halts Travel to Islam’s Holiest Site Over Virus

Saudi Arabia Halts Travel to Islam’s Holiest Site Over VirusSaudi Arabia on Thursday halted travel to the holiest sites in Islam over fears about a viral epidemic just months ahead of the annual hajj pilgrimage, a move...
WorldNews


Tweets about this

_PTLB

PTLB RT @IMPraveenDalal: At least 120 cases of #coronavirus have been recorded in more than a dozen states of U.S., as officials nationwide race… 11 hours ago

IMPraveenDalal

Praveen Dalal At least 120 cases of #coronavirus have been recorded in more than a dozen states of U.S., as officials nationwide… https://t.co/40zHt7IC5o 12 hours ago

RajneetiNews

Rajneeti News Rajneeti News (China Reports Rise In Imported Coronavirus Cases - NDTV News) China's containment efforts are bein… https://t.co/zIQmzGo9M6 15 hours ago

greeenorg

greeen China reports increase in new coronavirus cases coming from overseas - https://t.co/dEctp26N6e 15 hours ago

fj197099

fj197099 RT @ForeignPolicy: Japan’s precautions to prevent an outbreak of the coronavirus, including the avoidance of large groups and close contact… 17 hours ago

MurfAD

Murf RT @AFP: @WHO China reports increase in new #coronavirus cases coming from abroad, as the country where the disease first emerged now worri… 19 hours ago

yukina_yin

Yukina Yin RT @IndoPac_Info: #Taiwan accuses #China of waging cyber 'war' to disrupt #coronavirus fight by using fake news This week Taiwan's govt re… 1 day ago

jose652524

jose652524 China reports rise in imported virus cases China reported an increase Tuesday in cases of the new coronavirus comi… https://t.co/HMipGGg9Q8 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.