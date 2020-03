Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Cole Anthony scored 19 of his 28 points in the second half to help North Carolina beat Wake Forest 93-83 on Tuesday night. Garrison Brooks added 25 points for the Tar Heels (13-17, 6-13 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won their third straight game after a seven-game losing streak. Brandon Robinson […]