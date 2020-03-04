Global  

Mariners roster projection: Predicting Seattle’s 26 players on opening day 2020

Seattle Times Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
The Mariners' official 26-man roster has to be submitted on the morning of March 26, hours before the team opens the 2020 season at T-Mobile Park vs. the Texas Rangers. But until then, there's time to speculate what the roster will look like on opening day.
Mariners spring observations: Jarred Kelenic, Julio Rodriguez have impressed, but let’s tap the brakes

Mariners fans are conditioned to expect the worst from their prospects, but Jarred Kelenic and Julio Rodriguez are different, by every indicator. Kelenic will...
Seattle Times

Dylan Moore’s wrist injury clouds situation surrounding Mariners’ final roster spots

Roster moves and a wrist injury could change the projected roster for the Mariners' on opening day.
Seattle Times


