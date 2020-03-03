Global  

Tennessee tornadoes kill dozens, destroy buildings

Deutsche Welle Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
At least 25 people have died in destructive tornadoes in the southern US state. The damage and travel risks caused voting to close late in Super Tuesday primaries in Tennessee.
News video: WEB EXTRA: Drone Captures Tennessee Tornado Damage

WEB EXTRA: Drone Captures Tennessee Tornado Damage 00:51

 A tornado tore through Nashville, TN early Tuesday morning. The severe weather damaged homes and businesses, including The Basement East, a live music venue and home to one of the city's "I Believe in Nashville" murals. The Nashville Fire Department said there were injuries and fatalities, and dozens...

How to help victims of the deadly tornadoes in Tennessee [Video]How to help victims of the deadly tornadoes in Tennessee

As Middle Tennessee begins the clean-up process following a deadly tornado overnight, there are several ways to help those affected by the storms. The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee says it..

At Least 25 Dead In Tennessee Tornadoes [Video]At Least 25 Dead In Tennessee Tornadoes

The damage was devastating after several tornadoes ripped through the state. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reports.

Tornado kills nine in Middle Tennessee, including two in East Nashville

An overnight tornado has killed two people in East Nashville, Tennessee, and damaged dozens of buildings. The deaths are part of at least nine in the Midstate,...
Eye Opener: Tornadoes rip through Tennessee

At least two tornadoes tore through the Nashville, Tennessee area overnight, killing at least five and destroying dozens of buildings. Also, the coronavirus...
xxxJoolsxxx

#NotMyGovernment #NotMyPM #PIPAssessorsLie ❤️🙏🏻❤️🙏🏻❤️ Search for survivors as 40 buildings collapse after deadly tornadoes https://t.co/SSNu9NQ8Si 27 minutes ago

DebiZaida1

DebiZ RT @TBeansprout: 🗞Tornadoes Hit Tennessee, Killing at Least 19 People, Shredding Dozens of Buildings “Last night was a reminder about how… 37 minutes ago

SandyTRUMP2020

Sandra#Trump2020 RT @CBNNews: UPDATE Tornadoes Hit Tennessee, Killing at Least 19 People, Shredding Dozens of Buildings https://t.co/EsZzS2M3Lt #prayfornash… 2 hours ago

alvarez_nimer

⚜️⚖️ ⚜️ ⚖️⚜️🗽 🇺🇸 RT @SkyNews: A fatal tornado ripped down buildings and tore across parts of Tennessee as lightning filled the sky. Read more here: https:/… 3 hours ago

