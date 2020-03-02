Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Michael Bloomberg > Michael Bloomberg under-performing in key Super Tuesday states despite massive investment

Michael Bloomberg under-performing in key Super Tuesday states despite massive investment

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg was under-performing in several Super Tuesday states despite his heavy spending on staff and ads.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Bloomberg tells Florida crowd he'll send Trump 'back to Mar-a-Lago'

Bloomberg tells Florida crowd he'll send Trump 'back to Mar-a-Lago' 00:49

 Speaking at a Super Tuesday night rally, Democratic hopeful Michael Bloomberg told a crowd in West Palm Beach, Florida, that he will win the U.S. presidential election in November and send President Donald Trump "back to Mar-a-Lago permanently," prompting some boos.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Super Tuesday latest: Biden storms back to win several states [Video]Super Tuesday latest: Biden storms back to win several states

Super Tuesday latest: Biden storms back to win several states

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:02Published

Tulsi Gabbard Wins Her First Delegate In American Samoa [Video]Tulsi Gabbard Wins Her First Delegate In American Samoa

Tulsi Gabbard won her first delegate on Super Tuesday in American Samoa. According to Politico, Gabbard failed to receive an endorsement of Samoan Chief Fa’alagiga Nina Tua’au-Glaude. The..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Any way you slice it, Bloomberg had a bad Super Tuesday

Here's some data from exit polls for The Washington Post across Super Tuesday states that underscore how badly things fell apart for Michael Bloomberg.
Seattle Times

Bloomberg, at Fox News Town Hall, seeks spark as rivals drop out on eve of Super Tuesday

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is set to take the stage at a Fox News Town Hall in Manassas, Va. on the eve of Super Tuesday's pivotal contests in...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •The WrapReutersBrisbane Timescbs4.comTelegraph.co.uk

You Might Like


Tweets about this

usatodayDC

USA TODAY Politics Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg was under-performing in several Super Tuesday states despite hi… https://t.co/dHAYXmvJTS 34 minutes ago

Libertea2012

The Progressive Mind Michael Bloomberg under-performing in key Super Tuesday states despite massive investment https://t.co/CmfaY0wZ68 1 hour ago

DynamicAmerica

DynamicAmerica.org Michael Bloomberg under-performing in key Super Tuesday states despite massive investment https://t.co/aNciLewso4 https://t.co/I3ENxCSWpQ 1 hour ago

northjersey

NorthJersey.com Michael Bloomberg under-performing in key Super Tuesday states despite massive investment https://t.co/IQuVM5PUrk 2 hours ago

soccerm00956420

soccerman Michael Bloomberg under-performing in key Super Tuesday states despite massive investment Democratic presidential… https://t.co/uHsoXE6C3Q 2 hours ago

lock0164

skeie4 RT @swkoti: Bernie is under performing everyplace. Biden is running ahead not only with African-American voters but with white voters in Ok… 2 hours ago

lillys_news

Lillys News Michael Bloomberg under-performing in key Super Tuesday states despite massive investment https://t.co/dtM7RItFfV via @USATODAY 3 hours ago

swkoti

the truth is out there AKA the orchid man Bernie is under performing everyplace. Biden is running ahead not only with African-American voters but with white… https://t.co/P7LCd7cy61 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.