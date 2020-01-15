Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Ronan Farrow > Ronan Farrow calls out his publisher after they acquired father Woody Allen's memoir

Ronan Farrow calls out his publisher after they acquired father Woody Allen's memoir

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Ronan Farrow says he "can't work with" publisher Hachette after they acquired his father Woody Allen's memoir. Farrow claims it wasn't fact checked.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video - Published < > Embed
News video: Woody Allen's long-delayed memoir set for release

Woody Allen's long-delayed memoir set for release 00:45

 Woody Allen's memoir will finally be published in the U.S. next month, after multiple publishers reportedly rejected it last year.

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Star Wars' Passes $1B at Box Office, Ronan Farrow Teams Up with HBO for Documentary & Beastie Boys Doc Set at Apple TV+ | THR N [Video]'Star Wars' Passes $1B at Box Office, Ronan Farrow Teams Up with HBO for Documentary & Beastie Boys Doc Set at Apple TV+ | THR N

'Star Wars' Passes $1B at Box Office, Ronan Farrow Teams Up with HBO for Documentary & Beastie Boys Doc Set at Apple TV+ | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 02:51Published

Ronan Farrow, HBO Team Up for Documentary Investigating Threats Against Journalists | THR News [Video]Ronan Farrow, HBO Team Up for Documentary Investigating Threats Against Journalists | THR News

Ronan Farrow, HBO Team Up for Documentary Investigating Threats Against Journalists | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Dylan Farrow blasts upcoming Woody Allen memoir

NEW YORK (AP) — An upcoming memoir by Woody Allen is being blasted by daughter Dylan Farrow, who called it “deeply upsetting” and criticized the publishing...
Seattle Times

Woody Allen’s son hits out at publisher of filmmaker’s memoirs

Woody Allen’s son and prominent journalist Ronan Farrow has threatened to walk away from his publisher after it emerged it was putting out the filmmaker’s...
Belfast Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y #RonanFarrow Calls Out ‘#CatchandKill’ Publisher for Acquiring #WoodyAllen Memoir https://t.co/gjW4dyLwHf https://t.co/llegJOnY1y 2 hours ago

F_J_Thomas

F.J. Thomas RT @TheWrap: Ronan Farrow Calls Out 'Catch and Kill' Publisher for Acquiring Woody Allen Memoir https://t.co/f2CAJIAn2O https://t.co/6DP8vU… 2 hours ago

TheWrap

TheWrap Ronan Farrow Calls Out 'Catch and Kill' Publisher for Acquiring Woody Allen Memoir https://t.co/f2CAJIAn2O https://t.co/6DP8vUAIHC 3 hours ago

Jezebel

Jezebel Woody Allen's memoir will be released by Hachette, publisher of Ronan Farrow's Harvey Weinstein book… https://t.co/KTfHSkvDVY 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.